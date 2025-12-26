Notable Friday Option Activity: MU, ZETA, XYZ

Zeta Global Holdings Corp (Symbol: ZETA) saw options trading volume of 26,546 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 60% of ZETA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 236,200 underlying shares of ZETA. Below is a chart showing ZETA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ) options are showing a volume of 42,306 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.4% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67 strike call option expiring January 02, 2026, with 7,735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 773,500 underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MU options, ZETA options, or XYZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
