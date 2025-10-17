Notable Friday Option Activity: MU, VEEV, NEXT

Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV) options are showing a volume of 7,858 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 785,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.9% of VEEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,000 underlying shares of VEEV. Below is a chart showing VEEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
And NextDecade Corp (Symbol: NEXT) saw options trading volume of 27,221 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 58.1% of NEXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 16,593 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of NEXT. Below is a chart showing NEXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
