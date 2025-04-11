Notable Friday Option Activity: MU, CHCT, AVGO

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (Symbol: CHCT) options are showing a volume of 1,433 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 143,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.9% of CHCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 251,730 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 713 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,300 underlying shares of CHCT. Below is a chart showing CHCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 216,049 contracts, representing approximately 21.6 million underlying shares or approximately 55.1% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring April 11, 2025, with 18,850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
