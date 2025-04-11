Notable Friday Option Activity: MU, CHCT, AVGO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total of 181,542 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 18.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.4% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 31.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025 , with 8,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 842,700 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (Symbol: CHCT) options are showing a volume of 1,433 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 143,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.9% of CHCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 251,730 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 713 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,300 underlying shares of CHCT. Below is a chart showing CHCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 216,049 contracts, representing approximately 21.6 million underlying shares or approximately 55.1% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring April 11, 2025, with 18,850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MU options, CHCT options, or AVGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.