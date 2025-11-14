Notable Friday Option Activity: MTSR, CDTX, AI

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CDTX) saw options trading volume of 21,233 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 263% of CDTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 807,465 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,723 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 572,300 underlying shares of CDTX. Below is a chart showing CDTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 85,998 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 143.6% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 15,605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
