Notable Friday Option Activity: MTSR, CDTX, AI

November 14, 2025 — 03:38 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Metsera Inc (Symbol: MTSR), where a total volume of 151,390 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 313.1% of MTSR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 74,430 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares of MTSR. Below is a chart showing MTSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CDTX) saw options trading volume of 21,233 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 263% of CDTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 807,465 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,723 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 572,300 underlying shares of CDTX. Below is a chart showing CDTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 85,998 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 143.6% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 15,605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

