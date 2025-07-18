Notable Friday Option Activity: MSTR, UNH, MSGE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR), where a total of 975,430 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 97.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 770.7% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 56,591 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 262,832 contracts, representing approximately 26.3 million underlying shares or approximately 222.7% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 12,759 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

And Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (Symbol: MSGE) saw options trading volume of 8,016 contracts, representing approximately 801,600 underlying shares or approximately 201% of MSGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 398,720 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of MSGE. Below is a chart showing MSGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

