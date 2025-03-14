Notable Friday Option Activity: MSTR, RDUS, TSLA

Radius Recycling Inc (Symbol: RDUS) saw options trading volume of 11,315 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 369.4% of RDUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 306,305 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,379 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,900 underlying shares of RDUS. Below is a chart showing RDUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 2.8 million contracts, representing approximately 284.1 million underlying shares or approximately 273% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 104.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025, with 303,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30.3 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
