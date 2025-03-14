Notable Friday Option Activity: MSTR, RDUS, TSLA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR), where a total of 788,071 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 78.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 386.1% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 20.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025 , with 38,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Radius Recycling Inc (Symbol: RDUS) saw options trading volume of 11,315 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 369.4% of RDUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 306,305 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,379 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,900 underlying shares of RDUS. Below is a chart showing RDUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 2.8 million contracts, representing approximately 284.1 million underlying shares or approximately 273% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 104.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025, with 303,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30.3 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSTR options, RDUS options, or TSLA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.