MSTR

Notable Friday Option Activity: MSTR, RDUS, TSLA

March 14, 2025 — 03:20 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR), where a total of 788,071 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 78.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 386.1% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 20.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025, with 38,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Radius Recycling Inc (Symbol: RDUS) saw options trading volume of 11,315 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 369.4% of RDUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 306,305 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,379 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,900 underlying shares of RDUS. Below is a chart showing RDUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 2.8 million contracts, representing approximately 284.1 million underlying shares or approximately 273% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 104.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025, with 303,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30.3 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSTR options, RDUS options, or TSLA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
