Notable Friday Option Activity: MSTR, CME, VRT

June 06, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

June 06, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR), where a total volume of 531,864 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 53.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 388.3% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $385 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025, with 39,670 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $385 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

CME Group (Symbol: CME) options are showing a volume of 41,213 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 182.2% of CME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 10,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CME. Below is a chart showing CME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) options are showing a volume of 99,125 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 162.2% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 41,178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MSTR options, CME options, or VRT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
