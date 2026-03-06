Notable Friday Option Activity: MSFT, EA, AAPL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total of 470,755 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 47.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 117.7% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 40.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $412.50 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026 , with 53,901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $412.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) saw options trading volume of 30,584 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 116.9% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 13,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 508,979 contracts, representing approximately 50.9 million underlying shares or approximately 109.5% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 46.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 45,472 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

