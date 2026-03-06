Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: MSFT, EA, AAPL

March 06, 2026 — 02:23 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total of 470,755 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 47.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 117.7% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 40.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $412.50 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 53,901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $412.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) saw options trading volume of 30,584 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 116.9% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 13,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 508,979 contracts, representing approximately 50.9 million underlying shares or approximately 109.5% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 46.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 45,472 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, EA options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
