Notable Friday Option Activity: MS, INTU, HUT

Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) options are showing a volume of 10,920 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.6% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,500 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hut 8 Corp (Symbol: HUT) options are showing a volume of 28,631 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of HUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 3,432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 343,200 underlying shares of HUT. Below is a chart showing HUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MS options, INTU options, or HUT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
