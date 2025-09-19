Notable Friday Option Activity: MS, INTU, HUT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS), where a total of 23,061 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.2% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 5,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 552,400 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) options are showing a volume of 10,920 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.6% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,500 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hut 8 Corp (Symbol: HUT) options are showing a volume of 28,631 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of HUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 3,432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 343,200 underlying shares of HUT. Below is a chart showing HUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

