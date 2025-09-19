Notable Friday Option Activity: MRNA, NKE, FLNC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total volume of 117,137 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 93.8% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 16,440 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 98,653 contracts, representing approximately 9.9 million underlying shares or approximately 89.7% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 10,697 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fluence Energy Inc (Symbol: FLNC) saw options trading volume of 37,569 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 86.8% of FLNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 13,921 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of FLNC. Below is a chart showing FLNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

