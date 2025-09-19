Markets
MRNA

Notable Friday Option Activity: MRNA, NKE, FLNC

September 19, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total volume of 117,137 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 93.8% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 16,440 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 98,653 contracts, representing approximately 9.9 million underlying shares or approximately 89.7% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 10,697 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fluence Energy Inc (Symbol: FLNC) saw options trading volume of 37,569 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 86.8% of FLNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 13,921 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of FLNC. Below is a chart showing FLNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MRNA options, NKE options, or FLNC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
