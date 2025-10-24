Notable Friday Option Activity: MRNA, MDB, RKLB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total of 91,472 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 99.2% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025 , with 16,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 13,710 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.9% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,398 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 339,800 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rocket Lab Corp (Symbol: RKLB) saw options trading volume of 216,717 contracts, representing approximately 21.7 million underlying shares or approximately 84.3% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 15,715 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:

