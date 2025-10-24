Markets
MRNA

Notable Friday Option Activity: MRNA, MDB, RKLB

October 24, 2025 — 04:11 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total of 91,472 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 99.2% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 16,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 13,710 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.9% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,398 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 339,800 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rocket Lab Corp (Symbol: RKLB) saw options trading volume of 216,717 contracts, representing approximately 21.7 million underlying shares or approximately 84.3% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 15,715 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MRNA options, MDB options, or RKLB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
