MRNA

Notable Friday Option Activity: MRNA, CRM, ORCL

August 01, 2025 — 01:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total of 155,911 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 15.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 181.9% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30.50 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 30,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 38,369 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.9% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $265 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 12,221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) saw options trading volume of 66,970 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 58.1% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 8,340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 834,000 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
