Notable Friday Option Activity: MRNA, CRM, ORCL

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 38,369 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.9% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $265 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 12,221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:
And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) saw options trading volume of 66,970 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 58.1% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 8,340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 834,000 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MRNA options, CRM options, or ORCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
