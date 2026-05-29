Notable Friday Option Activity: MOV, SOFI, SCSC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Movado Group, Inc. (Symbol: MOV), where a total volume of 3,283 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 328,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 177.8% of MOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 184,690 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 2,177 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,700 underlying shares of MOV. Below is a chart showing MOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) options are showing a volume of 920,141 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 92.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 144.3% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 63.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 57,573 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

And ScanSource, Inc. (Symbol: SCSC) saw options trading volume of 3,780 contracts, representing approximately 378,000 underlying shares or approximately 142.8% of SCSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 264,700 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 3,780 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 378,000 underlying shares of SCSC. Below is a chart showing SCSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MOV options, SOFI options, or SCSC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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