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MOV

Notable Friday Option Activity: MOV, SOFI, SCSC

May 29, 2026 — 03:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Movado Group, Inc. (Symbol: MOV), where a total volume of 3,283 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 328,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 177.8% of MOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 184,690 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 2,177 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,700 underlying shares of MOV. Below is a chart showing MOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) options are showing a volume of 920,141 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 92.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 144.3% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 63.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 57,573 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And ScanSource, Inc. (Symbol: SCSC) saw options trading volume of 3,780 contracts, representing approximately 378,000 underlying shares or approximately 142.8% of SCSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 264,700 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 3,780 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 378,000 underlying shares of SCSC. Below is a chart showing SCSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MOV options, SOFI options, or SCSC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further MOV Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
MOV market cap history-> MOV Dividend Growth Rate-> Stock Options Channel-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MOV
SOFI
SCSC

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