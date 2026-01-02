Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: META, PLTR, APP

January 02, 2026 — 03:21 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total of 450,533 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 45.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 290.1% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $655 strike call option expiring January 02, 2026, with 24,762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $655 strike highlighted in orange:

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 981,161 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 98.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 282.1% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $177.50 strike call option expiring January 02, 2026, with 33,765 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $177.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) saw options trading volume of 91,469 contracts, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares or approximately 274.1% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $645 strike call option expiring January 02, 2026, with 3,938 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 393,800 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $645 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
