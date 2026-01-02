Notable Friday Option Activity: META, PLTR, APP

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 981,161 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 98.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 282.1% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $177.50 strike call option expiring January 02, 2026, with 33,765 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $177.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) saw options trading volume of 91,469 contracts, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares or approximately 274.1% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $645 strike call option expiring January 02, 2026, with 3,938 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 393,800 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $645 strike highlighted in orange:
