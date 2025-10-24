Notable Friday Option Activity: META, GME, AMZN

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) options are showing a volume of 190,703 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 228% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23.50 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 19,395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 737,650 contracts, representing approximately 73.8 million underlying shares or approximately 166.4% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 110,763 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11.1 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for META options, GME options, or AMZN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: PEP Historical PE Ratio
VPN Videos
GKIT Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.