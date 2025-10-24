Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: META, GME, AMZN

October 24, 2025 — 04:11 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total volume of 340,376 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 34.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 281.2% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $740 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 38,682 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $740 strike highlighted in orange:

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) options are showing a volume of 190,703 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 228% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23.50 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 19,395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 737,650 contracts, representing approximately 73.8 million underlying shares or approximately 166.4% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 110,763 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11.1 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for META options, GME options, or AMZN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

