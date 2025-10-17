Notable Friday Option Activity: META, COIN, MRNA

Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 153,720 contracts, representing approximately 15.4 million underlying shares or approximately 160.1% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 5,792 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 579,200 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
And Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 144,436 contracts, representing approximately 14.4 million underlying shares or approximately 143.4% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28.50 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 27,144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28.50 strike highlighted in orange:
