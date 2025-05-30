Notable Friday Option Activity: META, BHF, VEL

Brighthouse Financial Inc (Symbol: BHF) saw options trading volume of 16,932 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 206.9% of BHF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 818,185 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 8,672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 867,200 underlying shares of BHF. Below is a chart showing BHF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Velocity Financial Inc (Symbol: VEL) saw options trading volume of 2,000 contracts, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares or approximately 149.5% of VEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 133,810 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of VEL. Below is a chart showing VEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for META options, BHF options, or VEL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Stocks Crossing Above Their 200 Day Moving Average
VWTR Options Chain
Lowes Companies MACD
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.