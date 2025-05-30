Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: META, BHF, VEL

May 30, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total volume of 302,923 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 30.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 219.3% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $630 strike put option expiring May 30, 2025, with 16,774 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $630 strike highlighted in orange:

Brighthouse Financial Inc (Symbol: BHF) saw options trading volume of 16,932 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 206.9% of BHF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 818,185 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 8,672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 867,200 underlying shares of BHF. Below is a chart showing BHF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Velocity Financial Inc (Symbol: VEL) saw options trading volume of 2,000 contracts, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares or approximately 149.5% of VEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 133,810 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of VEL. Below is a chart showing VEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for META options, BHF options, or VEL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Stocks mentioned

META
BHF
VEL

