Notable Friday Option Activity: META, BHF, VEL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total volume of 302,923 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 30.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 219.3% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $630 strike put option expiring May 30, 2025 , with 16,774 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $630 strike highlighted in orange:

Brighthouse Financial Inc (Symbol: BHF) saw options trading volume of 16,932 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 206.9% of BHF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 818,185 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 8,672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 867,200 underlying shares of BHF. Below is a chart showing BHF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Velocity Financial Inc (Symbol: VEL) saw options trading volume of 2,000 contracts, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares or approximately 149.5% of VEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 133,810 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of VEL. Below is a chart showing VEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for META options, BHF options, or VEL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

