Notable Friday Option Activity: MDB, ULTA, CRM

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 51,726 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 611% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 846,630 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $385 strike put option expiring May 31, 2024, with 1,485 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,500 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $385 strike highlighted in orange:
And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 433,252 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 43.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 549.1% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 65,580 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
