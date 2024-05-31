Notable Friday Option Activity: MDB, ULTA, CRM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total of 81,913 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 709.1% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring May 31, 2024 , with 6,868 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 686,800 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 51,726 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 611% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 846,630 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $385 strike put option expiring May 31, 2024, with 1,485 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,500 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $385 strike highlighted in orange:

And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 433,252 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 43.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 549.1% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 65,580 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MDB options, ULTA options, or CRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

