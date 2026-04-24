Markets
MDB

Notable Friday Option Activity: MDB, CEVA, JEF

April 24, 2026 — 03:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total volume of 21,094 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 133.7% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $252.50 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 1,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,000 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $252.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Ceva Inc (Symbol: CEVA) options are showing a volume of 4,390 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 439,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 130.2% of CEVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 337,275 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,200 underlying shares of CEVA. Below is a chart showing CEVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF) options are showing a volume of 27,276 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 125.7% of JEF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 16,385 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of JEF. Below is a chart showing JEF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MDB options, CEVA options, or JEF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Ex-Dividend Calendar
 GDAT Videos
 Top Stocks Held By Paul Singer

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Ex-Dividend Calendar-> GDAT Videos-> Top Stocks Held By Paul Singer-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MDB
CEVA
JEF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.