Notable Friday Option Activity: MDB, CEVA, JEF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total volume of 21,094 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 133.7% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $252.50 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026 , with 1,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,000 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $252.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Ceva Inc (Symbol: CEVA) options are showing a volume of 4,390 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 439,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 130.2% of CEVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 337,275 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,200 underlying shares of CEVA. Below is a chart showing CEVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF) options are showing a volume of 27,276 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 125.7% of JEF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 16,385 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of JEF. Below is a chart showing JEF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MDB options, CEVA options, or JEF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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