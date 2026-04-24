Notable Friday Option Activity: MDB, CEVA, JEF

Ceva Inc (Symbol: CEVA) options are showing a volume of 4,390 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 439,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 130.2% of CEVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 337,275 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,200 underlying shares of CEVA. Below is a chart showing CEVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF) options are showing a volume of 27,276 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 125.7% of JEF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 16,385 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of JEF. Below is a chart showing JEF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MDB options, CEVA options, or JEF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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