Notable Friday Option Activity: MBI, DJT, OMER

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT) saw options trading volume of 30,471 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 75.4% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring May 29, 2026, with 9,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 900,000 underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And Omeros Corp (Symbol: OMER) saw options trading volume of 9,376 contracts, representing approximately 937,600 underlying shares or approximately 74.1% of OMER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 5,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,300 underlying shares of OMER. Below is a chart showing OMER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MBI options, DJT options, or OMER options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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