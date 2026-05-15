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MBI

Notable Friday Option Activity: MBI, DJT, OMER

May 15, 2026 — 03:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MBIA Inc. (Symbol: MBI), where a total volume of 3,020 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 302,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 80.1% of MBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 377,090 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 21, 2028, with 1,339 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,900 underlying shares of MBI. Below is a chart showing MBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT) saw options trading volume of 30,471 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 75.4% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring May 29, 2026, with 9,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 900,000 underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Omeros Corp (Symbol: OMER) saw options trading volume of 9,376 contracts, representing approximately 937,600 underlying shares or approximately 74.1% of OMER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 5,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,300 underlying shares of OMER. Below is a chart showing OMER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MBI options, DJT options, or OMER options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Dividend Stocks
 Institutional Holders of XYZ
 Stock RSI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Dividend Stocks-> Institutional Holders of XYZ-> Stock RSI-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MBI
DJT
OMER

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