Notable Friday Option Activity: MA, PSN, MARA

December 05, 2025 — 03:21 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), where a total volume of 12,458 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.6% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $540 strike put option expiring January 02, 2026, with 552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,200 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:

Parsons Corp (Symbol: PSN) options are showing a volume of 4,365 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 436,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of PSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 958,670 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 616 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,600 underlying shares of PSN. Below is a chart showing PSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) options are showing a volume of 211,238 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 46.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 35,378 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

