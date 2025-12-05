Notable Friday Option Activity: MA, PSN, MARA

Parsons Corp (Symbol: PSN) options are showing a volume of 4,365 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 436,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of PSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 958,670 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 616 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,600 underlying shares of PSN. Below is a chart showing PSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) options are showing a volume of 211,238 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 46.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 35,378 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MA options, PSN options, or MARA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
