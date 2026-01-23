Notable Friday Option Activity: LVS, GLW, INTU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS), where a total volume of 33,654 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.6% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $54 strike put option expiring January 23, 2026 , with 7,942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 794,200 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:

Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) saw options trading volume of 21,568 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $86 strike put option expiring January 30, 2026, with 4,851 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 485,100 underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $86 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) saw options trading volume of 8,719 contracts, representing approximately 871,900 underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $515 strike put option expiring January 30, 2026, with 730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,000 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $515 strike highlighted in orange:

