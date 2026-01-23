Markets
LVS

Notable Friday Option Activity: LVS, GLW, INTU

January 23, 2026 — 01:30 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS), where a total volume of 33,654 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.6% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $54 strike put option expiring January 23, 2026, with 7,942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 794,200 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) saw options trading volume of 21,568 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $86 strike put option expiring January 30, 2026, with 4,851 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 485,100 underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $86 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) saw options trading volume of 8,719 contracts, representing approximately 871,900 underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $515 strike put option expiring January 30, 2026, with 730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,000 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $515 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LVS options, GLW options, or INTU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Louis Bacon
 ETFs Holding DKS
 SRS market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By Louis Bacon-> ETFs Holding DKS-> SRS market cap history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LVS
GLW
INTU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.