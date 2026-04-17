Notable Friday Option Activity: LUV, CRM, FTNT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV), where a total volume of 35,020 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.5% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026 , with 6,394 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 639,400 underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 61,385 contracts, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 5,234 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 523,400 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT) options are showing a volume of 29,494 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of FTNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $76 strike put option expiring April 24, 2026, with 7,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 722,400 underlying shares of FTNT. Below is a chart showing FTNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $76 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LUV options, CRM options, or FTNT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.