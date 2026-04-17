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LUV

Notable Friday Option Activity: LUV, CRM, FTNT

April 17, 2026 — 02:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV), where a total volume of 35,020 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.5% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 6,394 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 639,400 underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 61,385 contracts, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 5,234 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 523,400 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT) options are showing a volume of 29,494 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of FTNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $76 strike put option expiring April 24, 2026, with 7,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 722,400 underlying shares of FTNT. Below is a chart showing FTNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $76 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LUV options, CRM options, or FTNT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Technical Analysis Channel
 INFO Average Annual Return
 Stock Options Channel

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Technical Analysis Channel-> INFO Average Annual Return-> Stock Options Channel-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LUV
CRM
FTNT

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