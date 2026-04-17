Notable Friday Option Activity: LUV, CRM, FTNT

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 61,385 contracts, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 5,234 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 523,400 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
And Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT) options are showing a volume of 29,494 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of FTNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $76 strike put option expiring April 24, 2026, with 7,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 722,400 underlying shares of FTNT. Below is a chart showing FTNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $76 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LUV options, CRM options, or FTNT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Technical Analysis Channel
INFO Average Annual Return
Stock Options Channel
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.