Notable Friday Option Activity: LSXMK, WSC, TOL

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (Symbol: WSC) options are showing a volume of 13,037 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.4% of WSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 3,371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 337,100 underlying shares of WSC. Below is a chart showing WSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL) saw options trading volume of 7,721 contracts, representing approximately 772,100 underlying shares or approximately 54.2% of TOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 664 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,400 underlying shares of TOL. Below is a chart showing TOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
