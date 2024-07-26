News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: LSXMK, WSC, TOL

July 26, 2024

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Liberty Media Corp (Symbol: LSXMK), where a total of 11,093 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.7% of LSXMK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,000 underlying shares of LSXMK. Below is a chart showing LSXMK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (Symbol: WSC) options are showing a volume of 13,037 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.4% of WSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 3,371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 337,100 underlying shares of WSC. Below is a chart showing WSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL) saw options trading volume of 7,721 contracts, representing approximately 772,100 underlying shares or approximately 54.2% of TOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 664 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,400 underlying shares of TOL. Below is a chart showing TOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

