Markets
LQDA

Notable Friday Option Activity: LQDA, SEPN, AM

June 20, 2025 — 05:11 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA), where a total of 17,787 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.3% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 5,327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 532,700 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Septerna Inc (Symbol: SEPN) options are showing a volume of 3,219 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 321,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59% of SEPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 545,920 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 3,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,900 underlying shares of SEPN. Below is a chart showing SEPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Antero Midstream Corp (Symbol: AM) options are showing a volume of 12,952 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.3% of AM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 370,000 underlying shares of AM. Below is a chart showing AM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LQDA options, SEPN options, or AM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Nelson Peltz
 RIMG Videos
 RSC Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By Nelson Peltz-> RIMG Videos-> RSC Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LQDA
SEPN
AM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.