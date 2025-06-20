Notable Friday Option Activity: LQDA, SEPN, AM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA), where a total of 17,787 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.3% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 5,327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 532,700 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Septerna Inc (Symbol: SEPN) options are showing a volume of 3,219 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 321,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59% of SEPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 545,920 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 3,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,900 underlying shares of SEPN. Below is a chart showing SEPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Antero Midstream Corp (Symbol: AM) options are showing a volume of 12,952 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.3% of AM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 370,000 underlying shares of AM. Below is a chart showing AM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

