Notable Friday Option Activity: LQDA, SEPN, AM

Septerna Inc (Symbol: SEPN) options are showing a volume of 3,219 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 321,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59% of SEPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 545,920 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 3,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,900 underlying shares of SEPN. Below is a chart showing SEPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Antero Midstream Corp (Symbol: AM) options are showing a volume of 12,952 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.3% of AM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 370,000 underlying shares of AM. Below is a chart showing AM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.