Notable Friday Option Activity: LQDA, MSFT, AAPL

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 442,517 contracts, representing approximately 44.3 million underlying shares or approximately 195.4% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $485 strike call option expiring January 02, 2026, with 20,586 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $485 strike highlighted in orange:
And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 765,963 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 76.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 185.9% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring January 02, 2026, with 59,347 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:
