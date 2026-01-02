Markets
LQDA

Notable Friday Option Activity: LQDA, MSFT, AAPL

January 02, 2026 — 03:21 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA), where a total volume of 21,762 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 203.7% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,976 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 597,600 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 442,517 contracts, representing approximately 44.3 million underlying shares or approximately 195.4% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $485 strike call option expiring January 02, 2026, with 20,586 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $485 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 765,963 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 76.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 185.9% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring January 02, 2026, with 59,347 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LQDA options, MSFT options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 UFI YTD Return
 FBIZ shares outstanding history
 Funds Holding PEM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
UFI YTD Return-> FBIZ shares outstanding history-> Funds Holding PEM-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LQDA
MSFT
AAPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.