Notable Friday Option Activity: LQDA, MSFT, AAPL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA), where a total volume of 21,762 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 203.7% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 5,976 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 597,600 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 442,517 contracts, representing approximately 44.3 million underlying shares or approximately 195.4% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $485 strike call option expiring January 02, 2026, with 20,586 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $485 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 765,963 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 76.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 185.9% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring January 02, 2026, with 59,347 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LQDA options, MSFT options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.