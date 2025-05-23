Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: LQDA, DAN, QCOM

May 23, 2025 — 03:24 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA), where a total volume of 8,302 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 830,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.8% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,291 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 329,100 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Dana Inc (Symbol: DAN) options are showing a volume of 8,879 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 887,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of DAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,000 underlying shares of DAN. Below is a chart showing DAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 41,591 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 6,432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 643,200 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LQDA options, DAN options, or QCOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

