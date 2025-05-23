Notable Friday Option Activity: LQDA, DAN, QCOM

Dana Inc (Symbol: DAN) options are showing a volume of 8,879 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 887,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of DAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,000 underlying shares of DAN. Below is a chart showing DAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 41,591 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 6,432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 643,200 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LQDA options, DAN options, or QCOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: MDLZ Dividend History
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AFSM
Funds Holding APEI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.