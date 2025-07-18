Markets
LQDA

Notable Friday Option Activity: LQDA, ABNB, KIDS

July 18, 2025 — 04:15 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA), where a total of 9,946 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 994,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.6% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,900 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) options are showing a volume of 19,792 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 3,799 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 379,900 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And OrthoPediatrics Corp (Symbol: KIDS) saw options trading volume of 618 contracts, representing approximately 61,800 underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of KIDS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 130,020 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 616 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,600 underlying shares of KIDS. Below is a chart showing KIDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

