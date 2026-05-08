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LOCO

Notable Friday Option Activity: LOCO, BA, MBUU

May 08, 2026 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc (Symbol: LOCO), where a total volume of 3,435 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 343,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 148.1% of LOCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 231,995 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 2,899 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 289,900 underlying shares of LOCO. Below is a chart showing LOCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 88,188 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 142.7% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring May 08, 2026, with 6,449 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 644,900 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Malibu Boats Inc (Symbol: MBUU) options are showing a volume of 5,096 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 509,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 135.5% of MBUU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 376,040 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 3,946 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 394,600 underlying shares of MBUU. Below is a chart showing MBUU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LOCO options, BA options, or MBUU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Paul Singer
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding KTOV
 Dividend Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By Paul Singer-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding KTOV-> Dividend Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LOCO
BA
MBUU

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