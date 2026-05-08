Notable Friday Option Activity: LOCO, BA, MBUU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc (Symbol: LOCO), where a total volume of 3,435 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 343,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 148.1% of LOCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 231,995 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026 , with 2,899 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 289,900 underlying shares of LOCO. Below is a chart showing LOCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 88,188 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 142.7% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring May 08, 2026, with 6,449 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 644,900 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Malibu Boats Inc (Symbol: MBUU) options are showing a volume of 5,096 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 509,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 135.5% of MBUU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 376,040 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 3,946 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 394,600 underlying shares of MBUU. Below is a chart showing MBUU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LOCO options, BA options, or MBUU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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