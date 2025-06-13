Markets
LNG

Notable Friday Option Activity: LNG, RBLX, FOUR

June 13, 2025 — 04:38 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG), where a total volume of 9,954 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 995,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.8% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 293,300 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) saw options trading volume of 42,598 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 4,197 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 419,700 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Shift4 Payments Inc (Symbol: FOUR) saw options trading volume of 6,766 contracts, representing approximately 676,600 underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of FOUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 3,148 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,800 underlying shares of FOUR. Below is a chart showing FOUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LNG options, RBLX options, or FOUR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 DividendRank Canada
 NUTX Videos
 Funds Holding NYT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
DividendRank Canada-> NUTX Videos-> Funds Holding NYT-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LNG
RBLX
FOUR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.