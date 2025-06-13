Notable Friday Option Activity: LNG, RBLX, FOUR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG), where a total volume of 9,954 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 995,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.8% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 2,933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 293,300 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) saw options trading volume of 42,598 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 4,197 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 419,700 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Shift4 Payments Inc (Symbol: FOUR) saw options trading volume of 6,766 contracts, representing approximately 676,600 underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of FOUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 3,148 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,800 underlying shares of FOUR. Below is a chart showing FOUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

