Notable Friday Option Activity: LITE, AGX, BETR

January 16, 2026 — 03:25 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE), where a total of 23,273 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.3% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,000 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Argan Inc (Symbol: AGX) options are showing a volume of 1,601 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 160,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.1% of AGX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 266,490 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,900 underlying shares of AGX. Below is a chart showing AGX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

And Better Home & Finance Holding Co (Symbol: BETR) saw options trading volume of 2,762 contracts, representing approximately 276,200 underlying shares or approximately 59.1% of BETR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 467,510 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,200 underlying shares of BETR. Below is a chart showing BETR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

