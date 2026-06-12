Notable Friday Option Activity: LEN, C, UNH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN), where a total of 14,864 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.6% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring June 12, 2026 , with 3,567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 356,700 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 56,742 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring July 02, 2026, with 8,780 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 878,000 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 35,022 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring June 12, 2026, with 2,397 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,700 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LEN options, C options, or UNH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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