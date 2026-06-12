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LEN

Notable Friday Option Activity: LEN, C, UNH

June 12, 2026 — 01:53 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN), where a total of 14,864 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.6% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring June 12, 2026, with 3,567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 356,700 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 56,742 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring July 02, 2026, with 8,780 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 878,000 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 35,022 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring June 12, 2026, with 2,397 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,700 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LEN options, C options, or UNH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further LEN Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

LEN
C
UNH

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