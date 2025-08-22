Notable Friday Option Activity: LAMR, FIVN, HOUS

Five9, Inc (Symbol: FIVN) saw options trading volume of 22,299 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 93.4% of FIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 11,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of FIVN. Below is a chart showing FIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Anywhere Real Estate Inc (Symbol: HOUS) options are showing a volume of 12,720 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89% of HOUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 4,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,500 underlying shares of HOUS. Below is a chart showing HOUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LAMR options, FIVN options, or HOUS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
