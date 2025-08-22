Markets
LAMR

Notable Friday Option Activity: LAMR, FIVN, HOUS

August 22, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lamar Advertising Co (Symbol: LAMR), where a total volume of 7,633 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 763,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 100.9% of LAMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 756,135 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,782 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 578,200 underlying shares of LAMR. Below is a chart showing LAMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Five9, Inc (Symbol: FIVN) saw options trading volume of 22,299 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 93.4% of FIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 11,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of FIVN. Below is a chart showing FIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Anywhere Real Estate Inc (Symbol: HOUS) options are showing a volume of 12,720 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89% of HOUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 4,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,500 underlying shares of HOUS. Below is a chart showing HOUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

