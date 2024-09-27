Notable Friday Option Activity: KREF, BXMT, STWD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (Symbol: KREF), where a total of 3,428 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 342,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.6% of KREF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 548,005 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 1,707 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,700 underlying shares of KREF. Below is a chart showing KREF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: BXMT) saw options trading volume of 11,218 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 62.1% of BXMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,700 underlying shares of BXMT. Below is a chart showing BXMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

And Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD) saw options trading volume of 23,701 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 61.5% of STWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 7,416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 741,600 underlying shares of STWD. Below is a chart showing STWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KREF options, BXMT options, or STWD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.