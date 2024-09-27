Notable Friday Option Activity: KREF, BXMT, STWD

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: BXMT) saw options trading volume of 11,218 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 62.1% of BXMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,700 underlying shares of BXMT. Below is a chart showing BXMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:
And Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD) saw options trading volume of 23,701 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 61.5% of STWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 7,416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 741,600 underlying shares of STWD. Below is a chart showing STWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
