KREF

Notable Friday Option Activity: KREF, BXMT, STWD

September 27, 2024 — 03:24 pm EDT

September 27, 2024 — 03:24 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (Symbol: KREF), where a total of 3,428 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 342,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.6% of KREF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 548,005 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,707 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,700 underlying shares of KREF. Below is a chart showing KREF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: BXMT) saw options trading volume of 11,218 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 62.1% of BXMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,700 underlying shares of BXMT. Below is a chart showing BXMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

And Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD) saw options trading volume of 23,701 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 61.5% of STWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 7,416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 741,600 underlying shares of STWD. Below is a chart showing STWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KREF options, BXMT options, or STWD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
