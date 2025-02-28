News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: JPM, PYPL, ALHC

February 28, 2025 — 03:22 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total volume of 63,633 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.5% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $272.50 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 9,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 920,100 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $272.50 strike highlighted in orange:

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 113,932 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.2% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $71 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 6,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 617,500 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $71 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alignment Healthcare Inc (Symbol: ALHC) options are showing a volume of 12,504 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.2% of ALHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 4,221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 422,100 underlying shares of ALHC. Below is a chart showing ALHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JPM options, PYPL options, or ALHC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
