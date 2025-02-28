Notable Friday Option Activity: JPM, PYPL, ALHC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total volume of 63,633 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.5% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $272.50 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 9,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 920,100 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $272.50 strike highlighted in orange:

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 113,932 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.2% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $71 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 6,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 617,500 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $71 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alignment Healthcare Inc (Symbol: ALHC) options are showing a volume of 12,504 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.2% of ALHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 4,221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 422,100 underlying shares of ALHC. Below is a chart showing ALHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.