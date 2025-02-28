Notable Friday Option Activity: JPM, PYPL, ALHC

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 113,932 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.2% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $71 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 6,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 617,500 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $71 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alignment Healthcare Inc (Symbol: ALHC) options are showing a volume of 12,504 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.2% of ALHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 4,221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 422,100 underlying shares of ALHC. Below is a chart showing ALHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
