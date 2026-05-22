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JNJ

Notable Friday Option Activity: JNJ, QUBT, QRVO

May 22, 2026 — 03:38 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), where a total volume of 73,025 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 96.3% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 6,670 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 667,000 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Quantum Computing Inc (Symbol: QUBT) saw options trading volume of 199,735 contracts, representing approximately 20.0 million underlying shares or approximately 80.3% of QUBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 29,538 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of QUBT. Below is a chart showing QUBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Qorvo Inc (Symbol: QRVO) options are showing a volume of 9,316 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 931,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.1% of QRVO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 2,611 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,100 underlying shares of QRVO. Below is a chart showing QRVO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for JNJ options, QUBT options, or QRVO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Large Caps By Top Market Capitalization
 Funds Holding HUBG
 Top High Dividend Yield Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Large Caps By Top Market Capitalization-> Funds Holding HUBG-> Top High Dividend Yield Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

JNJ
QUBT
QRVO

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