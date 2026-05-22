Notable Friday Option Activity: JNJ, QUBT, QRVO

Quantum Computing Inc (Symbol: QUBT) saw options trading volume of 199,735 contracts, representing approximately 20.0 million underlying shares or approximately 80.3% of QUBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 29,538 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of QUBT. Below is a chart showing QUBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
And Qorvo Inc (Symbol: QRVO) options are showing a volume of 9,316 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 931,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.1% of QRVO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 2,611 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,100 underlying shares of QRVO. Below is a chart showing QRVO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for JNJ options, QUBT options, or QRVO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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