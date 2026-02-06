Notable Friday Option Activity: JCI, TEAM, FLNC

Atlassian Corp (Symbol: TEAM) options are showing a volume of 25,951 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $108 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026, with 2,166 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,600 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $108 strike highlighted in orange:
And Fluence Energy Inc (Symbol: FLNC) saw options trading volume of 30,399 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of FLNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 10,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of FLNC. Below is a chart showing FLNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
