Notable Friday Option Activity: JBL, BA, XYZ

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 43,821 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 57.7% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 5,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 525,800 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:
And Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ) saw options trading volume of 39,203 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 3,817 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 381,700 underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52 strike highlighted in orange:
