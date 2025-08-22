Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: IOT, GEV, DAL

August 22, 2025 — 03:17 pm EDT

August 22, 2025 — 03:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Samsara Inc (Symbol: IOT), where a total volume of 25,110 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.6% of IOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike put option expiring August 22, 2025, with 4,183 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 418,300 underlying shares of IOT. Below is a chart showing IOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) saw options trading volume of 14,043 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $615 strike put option expiring August 22, 2025, with 606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,600 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $615 strike highlighted in orange:

And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 36,937 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,146 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,600 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IOT options, GEV options, or DAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
