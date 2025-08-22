Notable Friday Option Activity: IOT, GEV, DAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Samsara Inc (Symbol: IOT), where a total volume of 25,110 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.6% of IOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike put option expiring August 22, 2025 , with 4,183 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 418,300 underlying shares of IOT. Below is a chart showing IOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) saw options trading volume of 14,043 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $615 strike put option expiring August 22, 2025, with 606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,600 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $615 strike highlighted in orange:

And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 36,937 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,146 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,600 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

