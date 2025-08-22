Notable Friday Option Activity: IOT, GEV, DAL

GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) saw options trading volume of 14,043 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $615 strike put option expiring August 22, 2025, with 606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,600 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $615 strike highlighted in orange:
And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 36,937 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,146 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,600 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IOT options, GEV options, or DAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
