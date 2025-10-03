Markets
IONQ

Notable Friday Option Activity: IONQ, TWLO, UUUU

October 03, 2025 — 03:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ionq Inc (Symbol: IONQ), where a total of 147,552 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.5% of IONQ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 33.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 11,240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of IONQ. Below is a chart showing IONQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) saw options trading volume of 12,383 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $94 strike put option expiring October 10, 2025, with 698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,800 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $94 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Energy Fuels Inc (Symbol: UUUU) options are showing a volume of 81,527 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of UUUU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring November 07, 2025, with 5,263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 526,300 underlying shares of UUUU. Below is a chart showing UUUU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for IONQ options, TWLO options, or UUUU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Socially Responsible Preferreds
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FXED
 HG Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Socially Responsible Preferreds-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FXED-> HG Options Chain-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IONQ
TWLO
UUUU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.