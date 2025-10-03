Notable Friday Option Activity: IONQ, TWLO, UUUU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ionq Inc (Symbol: IONQ), where a total of 147,552 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.5% of IONQ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 33.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025 , with 11,240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of IONQ. Below is a chart showing IONQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72 strike highlighted in orange:

Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) saw options trading volume of 12,383 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $94 strike put option expiring October 10, 2025, with 698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,800 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $94 strike highlighted in orange:

And Energy Fuels Inc (Symbol: UUUU) options are showing a volume of 81,527 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of UUUU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring November 07, 2025, with 5,263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 526,300 underlying shares of UUUU. Below is a chart showing UUUU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

