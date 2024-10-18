News & Insights

Markets
INSM

Notable Friday Option Activity: INSM, ORA, BPMC

October 18, 2024 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Insmed Inc (Symbol: INSM), where a total of 8,562 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 856,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.2% of INSM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,700 underlying shares of INSM. Below is a chart showing INSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA) options are showing a volume of 2,022 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 202,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.8% of ORA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 375,645 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of ORA. Below is a chart showing ORA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Blueprint Medicines Corp (Symbol: BPMC) options are showing a volume of 3,009 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 300,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of BPMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 561,105 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,815 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,500 underlying shares of BPMC. Below is a chart showing BPMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for INSM options, ORA options, or BPMC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Consumer Services Dividend Stock List
 Institutional Holders of BBBI
 Funds Holding SPSK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INSM
ORA
BPMC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.