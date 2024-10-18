Notable Friday Option Activity: INSM, ORA, BPMC

Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA) options are showing a volume of 2,022 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 202,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.8% of ORA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 375,645 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of ORA. Below is a chart showing ORA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Blueprint Medicines Corp (Symbol: BPMC) options are showing a volume of 3,009 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 300,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of BPMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 561,105 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,815 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,500 underlying shares of BPMC. Below is a chart showing BPMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
