Notable Friday Option Activity: IMVT, AMD, JPM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Immunovant Inc (Symbol: IMVT), where a total volume of 10,021 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 128.9% of IMVT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 777,580 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 4,177 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 417,700 underlying shares of IMVT. Below is a chart showing IMVT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 530,979 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 53.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 126% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring September 06, 2024, with 27,384 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 75,515 contracts, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares or approximately 112.6% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 5,343 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 534,300 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

