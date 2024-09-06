Notable Friday Option Activity: IMVT, AMD, JPM

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 530,979 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 53.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 126% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring September 06, 2024, with 27,384 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 75,515 contracts, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares or approximately 112.6% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 5,343 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 534,300 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IMVT options, AMD options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
