Notable Friday Option Activity: IMAX, HUT, AM

Hut 8 Corp (Symbol: HUT) options are showing a volume of 27,972 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.7% of HUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 5,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,900 underlying shares of HUT. Below is a chart showing HUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
And Antero Midstream Corp (Symbol: AM) options are showing a volume of 23,221 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.8% of AM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 13,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of AM. Below is a chart showing AM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
