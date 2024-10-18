News & Insights

Markets
IMAX

Notable Friday Option Activity: IMAX, HUT, AM

October 18, 2024 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in IMAX Corp. (Symbol: IMAX), where a total volume of 5,273 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 527,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.7% of IMAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 705,815 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,500 underlying shares of IMAX. Below is a chart showing IMAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Hut 8 Corp (Symbol: HUT) options are showing a volume of 27,972 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.7% of HUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 5,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,900 underlying shares of HUT. Below is a chart showing HUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Antero Midstream Corp (Symbol: AM) options are showing a volume of 23,221 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.8% of AM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 13,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of AM. Below is a chart showing AM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for IMAX options, HUT options, or AM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 PYCR market cap history
 FRST Average Annual Return
 HBB Next Dividend Date

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IMAX
HUT
AM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.