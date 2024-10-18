Notable Friday Option Activity: IMAX, HUT, AM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in IMAX Corp. (Symbol: IMAX), where a total volume of 5,273 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 527,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.7% of IMAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 705,815 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 2,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,500 underlying shares of IMAX. Below is a chart showing IMAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Hut 8 Corp (Symbol: HUT) options are showing a volume of 27,972 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.7% of HUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 5,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,900 underlying shares of HUT. Below is a chart showing HUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

And Antero Midstream Corp (Symbol: AM) options are showing a volume of 23,221 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.8% of AM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 13,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of AM. Below is a chart showing AM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

