Notable Friday Option Activity: IIIV, PCG, ACIC

May 09, 2025 — 03:21 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in i3 Verticals Inc (Symbol: IIIV), where a total volume of 1,670 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 167,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 89.4% of IIIV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 186,700 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares of IIIV. Below is a chart showing IIIV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) options are showing a volume of 120,080 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.1% of PCG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 109,404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.9 million underlying shares of PCG. Below is a chart showing PCG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Coastal Insurance Corp (Symbol: ACIC) options are showing a volume of 1,177 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 117,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.6% of ACIC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 146,090 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16.50 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of ACIC. Below is a chart showing ACIC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16.50 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
