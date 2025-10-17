Markets
IE

Notable Friday Option Activity: IE, TTWO, VRT

October 17, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ivanhoe Electric Inc (Symbol: IE), where a total volume of 12,970 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.6% of IE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 10,731 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of IE. Below is a chart showing IE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 7,979 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 797,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 2,402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,200 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) options are showing a volume of 36,433 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring October 24, 2025, with 1,716 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,600 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for IE options, TTWO options, or VRT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value
 Funds Holding KMPH
 Lovesac Historical PE Ratio

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> Funds Holding KMPH-> Lovesac Historical PE Ratio-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IE
TTWO
VRT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.