Notable Friday Option Activity: IE, TTWO, VRT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ivanhoe Electric Inc (Symbol: IE), where a total volume of 12,970 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.6% of IE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 10,731 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of IE. Below is a chart showing IE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 7,979 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 797,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 2,402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,200 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) options are showing a volume of 36,433 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring October 24, 2025, with 1,716 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,600 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

