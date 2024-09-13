Notable Friday Option Activity: IBKR, EWTX, SLQT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: IBKR), where a total of 10,893 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 156.8% of IBKR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 694,880 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 3,992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 399,200 underlying shares of IBKR. Below is a chart showing IBKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: EWTX) options are showing a volume of 10,871 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 146.4% of EWTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 742,645 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 5,485 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 548,500 underlying shares of EWTX. Below is a chart showing EWTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And SelectQuote Inc (Symbol: SLQT) options are showing a volume of 12,925 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 141.4% of SLQT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 913,880 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 4,468 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 446,800 underlying shares of SLQT. Below is a chart showing SLQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

