Notable Friday Option Activity: IBKR, EWTX, SLQT

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: EWTX) options are showing a volume of 10,871 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 146.4% of EWTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 742,645 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 5,485 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 548,500 underlying shares of EWTX. Below is a chart showing EWTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And SelectQuote Inc (Symbol: SLQT) options are showing a volume of 12,925 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 141.4% of SLQT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 913,880 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 4,468 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 446,800 underlying shares of SLQT. Below is a chart showing SLQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:
