Notable Friday Option Activity: HXL, DJT, SIRI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hexcel Corp. (Symbol: HXL), where a total of 13,310 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 142.6% of HXL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 933,095 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 6,892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 689,200 underlying shares of HXL. Below is a chart showing HXL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT) saw options trading volume of 54,583 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 135.3% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 8,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 853,700 underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And SiriusXM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) options are showing a volume of 57,768 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 127.7% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30.50 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 13,778 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HXL options, DJT options, or SIRI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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