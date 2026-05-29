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HXL

Notable Friday Option Activity: HXL, DJT, SIRI

May 29, 2026 — 03:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hexcel Corp. (Symbol: HXL), where a total of 13,310 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 142.6% of HXL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 933,095 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 6,892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 689,200 underlying shares of HXL. Below is a chart showing HXL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT) saw options trading volume of 54,583 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 135.3% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 8,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 853,700 underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And SiriusXM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) options are showing a volume of 57,768 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 127.7% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30.50 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 13,778 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HXL options, DJT options, or SIRI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further HXL Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

HXL
DJT
SIRI

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