Notable Friday Option Activity: HUT, INFA, EL

Informatica Inc (Symbol: INFA) options are showing a volume of 12,058 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.1% of INFA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 9,332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 933,200 underlying shares of INFA. Below is a chart showing INFA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) saw options trading volume of 19,374 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 51.7% of EL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 1,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,000 underlying shares of EL. Below is a chart showing EL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HUT options, INFA options, or EL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
