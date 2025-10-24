Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: HIMS, TK, FIX

October 24, 2025 — 04:11 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS), where a total volume of 214,020 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 21.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.1% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $53 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 13,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:

Teekay Corporation Ltd (Symbol: TK) options are showing a volume of 3,927 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 392,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69% of TK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 569,085 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,800 underlying shares of TK. Below is a chart showing TK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Comfort Systems USA Inc (Symbol: FIX) options are showing a volume of 2,175 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 217,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.4% of FIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 343,300 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $830 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 155 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,500 underlying shares of FIX. Below is a chart showing FIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $830 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HIMS options, TK options, or FIX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

