Notable Friday Option Activity: HIMS, TK, FIX

Teekay Corporation Ltd (Symbol: TK) options are showing a volume of 3,927 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 392,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69% of TK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 569,085 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,800 underlying shares of TK. Below is a chart showing TK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Comfort Systems USA Inc (Symbol: FIX) options are showing a volume of 2,175 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 217,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.4% of FIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 343,300 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $830 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 155 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,500 underlying shares of FIX. Below is a chart showing FIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $830 strike highlighted in orange:
