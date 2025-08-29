Notable Friday Option Activity: HE, SMR, SON

Nuscale Power Corporation Class A (Symbol: SMR) options are showing a volume of 182,428 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 142.4% of SMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36.50 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 37,598 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of SMR. Below is a chart showing SMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sonoco Products Co. (Symbol: SON) options are showing a volume of 8,024 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 802,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107% of SON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 750,245 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 8,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,100 underlying shares of SON. Below is a chart showing SON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HE options, SMR options, or SON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
